Jennah Kitchell will soon join the executive team leading Colorado's state fire agency, after being selected to serve as chief administrative officer of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control beginning next week.

Kitchell currently works as the internal audit director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, a position she has held since 2021 after joining the agency as an auditor in 2016. She will leave this role to begin her work as chief administrative officer on Monday.

“As a fifth generation Coloradan and a lover of the outdoors, I appreciate the important work DFPC does to protect the people and resources of this state,” Kitchell said. “I want to apply my leadership skills to help DFPC achieve its goals and fulfill its vision, while advocating for the personnel who make it possible to provide vital services to the residents of this great state.”

The Division of Fire Prevention and Control was created in 2012 to consolidate state fire functions. The division's responsibilities range from wildland fire management to firefighter training to building code enforcement. As chief administrative officer, Kitchell will supervise the division's daily operations.

Kitchell's addition to the division comes as record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in Colorado in recent years. One year ago, Colorado suffered its most destructive wildfire in state history, when the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. Shortly before, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020.

Michael Morgan, director of the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said Kitchell's experience in the Department of Public Safety will lend well to her new responsibilities, saying she assisted the department in becoming more efficient and effective with her audits, while collaborating with stakeholders and supporting departmental goals.

“I am excited to bring Jennah Kitchell onboard at this key time in DFPC history,” Morgan said. “We are going through some big changes and she will play a key role in seeing these challenges and opportunities through successfully. Jennah is the right person for the job, and I look forward to her joining DFPCs leadership team.”