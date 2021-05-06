Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is set to attend a virtual fundraiser next week for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold's re-election campaign.

Holder, the nation's top lawyer for six years under President Barack Obama, is scheduled to join Griswold for a discussion about "redistricting, voting access and other issues facing our democracy," the Democrat's campaign said in an email.

The fundraiser will be held on the Zoom teleconferencing platform from 4:15-5 p.m. May 11. Ticket prices range from $25 to $1,250, the maximum allowable contribution for Colorado's statewide offices.

Holder chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a Democratic group waging legal battles nationwide over congressional redistricting ahead of next year's election.

The 36-year-old Griswold, an attorney, became the first Democrat elected secretary of state in Colorado in more than 60 years and the first Democratic woman to hold the office in state history. Over the last year, she's been a leading advocate for the state's all-mail voting system amid still-roiling controversies over election integrity and security.

In February, Griswold and Holder were among a bipartisan group of current and former officials added to the advisory board of National Popular Vote, a nonprofit that supports electing as president the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide.

Others who joined the panel at the same time include Al Franken, former Democratic senator from Minnesota, and Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

While Griswold has yet to draw a 2022 challenger, Republicans have been whispering for months that former Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese is eyeing a run for the office.

Pugliese, who recently moved from Grand Junction to Colorado Springs, headed an unsuccessful effort last year to overturn Colorado's participation in the National Popular Vote Compact. The law, signed in 2019 by Gov. Jared Polis, requires the state to award its electoral votes for president to the winner of the national popular vote once enough states have signed on to total 270 electoral votes.