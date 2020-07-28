Secretary of State Jena Griswold sent an email to her reelection donors Tuesday telling them President Trump is committing an "assault to our democracy" when he badmouths mail ballots.
She isn't up for reelection until 2022.
Griswold took exception with the Republican president's allegation that voting by mail is an invitation to fraud. She cited Trump's indication he might not accept the results of the November election during his July 19 interview with Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday."
The president has assailed mail ballots as unfair to him and other Republicans, previously and since.
"Here in Colorado, we know that mail-in voting works," Griswold said of the state law that was adopted in 2013 to send every registered voter a ballot each election, after years of allowing state residents to ask for mail ballots.
"Mail-in voting is safe, effective, and affordable," Griswold told her supporters. "It encourages higher participation, and as we live through a pandemic, it can help keep Americans safe and healthy."
The she refocused on Trump: "Donald Trump is so committed to winning, he is willing to put American health, safety, and lives at risk in hopes of suppressing the vote."
Then she asked for a campaign donation.
