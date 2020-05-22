Two of Joe Biden's potential running mates on Thursday endorsed former Gov. John Hickenlooper in Colorado's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner.

Calling him "the one to help us cross the finish line," former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams announced Hickenlooper was among seven Democratic U.S. Senate candidates she was backing.

Hours later, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she was supporting Hickenlooper as part of the Win Big Project, a national effort she launched earlier this month to help elect Democrats.

Both women are considered among the frontrunners to be chosen as Biden's pick for the vice presidential nomination.

Hickenlooper is facing former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in a June 30 primary. Ballots start going out to voters in less than three weeks.

“The road to the Senate majority runs through Colorado, and John Hickenlooper is the one to help us cross the finish line.” said Abrams, founder of Fair Fight 2020, an organization dedicated to promote fair elections.

Added Abrams: “As a small businessman, mayor, and governor, he has shown that he’s able to bring people together to get things done.”

Klobuchar, who competed with Hickenlooper for centrist voters when they were both running for president last year, lauded the former brewpub owner when he ended his White House bid last summer.

Hickenlooper, she tweeted, "is the opposite of 'all foam, no beer!' Thank you Governor for your public service and the experience and ideas you brought to this race."

Welcoming the endorsements, Hickenlooper said in a statement that he considers Abrams an "inspiring trailblazer on a host of critical issues" and called Klobuchar "a shining example of how we can move the country forward by bringing people together to get things done."