U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper plans to hold a virtual town hall tonight to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill he helped pass in the Senate, his office said Monday. The Colorado Democrat also plans to take questions from constituents.

The town hall is set for 7 p.m. MT and will be available on several online platforms.

Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor, was a member of a bipartisan group that negotiated the infrastructure package, which passed the Senate earlier this month and is awaiting action in the House.

"As the largest public investment in infrastructure in a century, the bill will expand broadband access, jumpstart our transition to clean energy and electric vehicles, make roads and bridges more resilient to climate change, and safeguard access to clean water," Hickenlooper's office said in a release.

The lawmaker also plans to discuss legislation meant to "make our economy more equitable and just," a reference to an even larger Democrat-led budget reconciliation package.

Coloradans can participate in the town hall at the senator's website or watch it on Facebook or via YouTube. Constituents with questions can submit them ahead of the town hall here.

This will be the second virtual town hall Hickenlooper has held since taking office earlier this year. Last fall, while campaigning for the office, he pledged to hold at least four town halls a year.

In virtual town hall, Hickenlooper says he backs DC statehood, hopes Senate can function U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said he supports statehood for the District of Columbia and wants to give the Senate's "traditional system" a chance to work before calling for an end to the filibuster during a virtual town hall the Colorado Democrat held online Wednesday night.

Lauren Boebert says she's standing up for everyday Americans, brushes off critics in lively telephone town hall U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert fielded questions from fans and foes Thursday night in a telephone town hall that touched on pandemic relief legislat…