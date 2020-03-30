Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper plans to hold an online discussion Monday afternoon about health care and the coronavirus pandemic with former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius.

The FacebookLive event is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday on the former two-term governor's campaign page. Participants can submit questions for Hickenlooper and Sebelius here.

Sebelius, a former governor of Kansas, was President Barack Obama's first HHS secretary and oversaw implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the federal response to the 2009 H1N1 epidemic.

Hickenlooper, one of eight Democrats hoping to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, held a FacebookLive discussion a week ago with Andy Slavitt, the former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.