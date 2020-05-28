Democratic U.S. Senate candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff are set to take part in an online forum devoted to questions about racial justice on Saturday, organizers said.

The forum, sponsored by a coalition of Colorado People of Color-led organizations, happens just over a week before ballots go in the mail to Colorado voters.

Hickenlooper and Romanoff face off in a June 30 primary that will decide who will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

“Communities of color have unique needs that those seeking to represent us must specifically speak to,” said Shelly Fowlkes, secretary-treasurer of SEIU Local 105, in a statement. “We’re hosting the Racial Justice Senate Forum to give all candidates an opportunity to talk about their plans for helping us rebuild our communities in the aftermath of the pandemic and beyond. To not have policy plans for communities of color is to take our votes for granted.”

An event organizer said that coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated disparate impacts on communities of color in Colorado in healthcare, the economy and education.

Members of the coalition include United for a New Economy Action, Colorado Black Women for Political Action, Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition Action Fund, Colorado Latino Forum, COLOR Action Fund, Colorado People's Action, Colorado Rising, SEIU Local 105 and Colorado Working Families Party.

The candidates will be asked to respond to questions from community members, organizers said. Each is scheduled to take questions for about an hour on Saturday afternoon, with Hickenlooper on screen from 1-2 p.m. and Romanoff in the hot seat 2-3 p.m.

The forum will be held on the Zoom platform, and those who want to participate can sign up here.