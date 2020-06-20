Two more Democrats who sought the presidential nomination alongside John Hickenlooper endorsed the former Colorado governor's U.S. Senate campaign Saturday.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey threw their support behind Hickenlooper in posts on social media, both saying they would welcome him in the Senate.

Hickenlooper is running against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in a June 30 primary that has grown increasingly heated since mail ballots started going out at the beginning of last week. The winner will face Republican Cory Gardner, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in a state that has turned to the left in recent elections.

“As Mayor and then Governor, John Hickenlooper took on the NRA and put in place tough background checks for guns, invested in wind and solar renewable energy to confront the climate crisis, and fought tooth and nail to protect the right to choose,” said Warren in a tweet.

“This November, John Hickenlooper will defeat Cory Gardner and help Democrats take back the Senate. I’m proud to endorse him to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate.”

Booker, who got to know Hickenlooper more than a decade ago when both were mayors — Hickenlooper in Denver and Booker in Newark, N.J. — had high praise for Hickenlooper's problem-solving skills in a video posted to Twitter.

“I came to admire John as an innovator, an incredible consensus builder, a person who got things done,” Booker said.

“The honor, the kindness, and the decency that is who he is is one of the reasons he rose to be the governor of the state. John continues to be that kind of leader, unifying people, building bridges, finding ways to move Colorado forward. This is why we need him in the United States Senate -- he is exactly what our nation needs in the Capitol.”

Hickenlooper said in statements released by his campaign that he looks forward to working with Warren and Booker — "side by side" and "shoulder to shoulder," respectively — to tackle issues including climate change, health care, gun violence and criminal justice reform.

Warren, he said, "is a champion for working families, and her fierce presence in the Senate is truly inspiring. She’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right, and I’m beyond honored to have her supporting me to be Colorado’s next senator."

Booker got a shout-out for his work at city hall.

“He has proven that mayors can do great things in the Senate, and I hope to join him there!" Hickenlooper said.

Since he jumped to the Senate primary after ending his White House bid last summer, Hickenlooper has won endorsements from former presidential primary rivals — all U.S. senators — Kamala Harris of California, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Kristin Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Romanoff has been endorsed by one of the dozens of Democrats who ran for president. Calling him a "progressive champion," author and spiritual guide Marianne Williamson backed Romanoff in January and joined him for an online forum earlier this month.

Warren finished in fourth place in Colorado's March 3 presidential primary with 17.5% of the vote, behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Warren suspended her campaign two days later and endorsed Biden, the presumed nominee, in mid-April.

Booker dropped out of the presidential contest on Jan. 13, before voting started.