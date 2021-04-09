U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper plans to hold a his first town hall since taking office next week, 101 days after he was sworn in, his office said.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the Colorado Democrat's town hall will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, with state residents able to participate by phone or online using several options.

The former two-term governor and two-term mayor of Denver plans to talk about what he's done in the Senate and discuss future priorities, his office said.

Also on the agenda: resources available to Coloradans as part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan, a massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief and stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Watch the town hall at the senator's website, on Facebook or via YouTube.

Constituents can submit questions in advance here and during the town hall using the chat functions on the various platforms. Coloradans will also have the opportunity to ask questions over the telephone, but Hickenlooper's office hasn't yet released the call-in number.

Last fall, when he was campaigning for the office, Hickenlooper signed the Town Hall Project's pledge to hold at least four town halls a year.

"Elected officials must be accountable to the people they serve," Hickenlooper said at the time in a statement. "As your senator, I pledge to hold a minimum of four town halls a year and be accessible to you — always."

Hickenlooper is a member of the the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Energy and Natural Resources; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees.

The former geologist is chairing a newly created subcommittee on science and space, with an interest in all things related to the nation's space program as well as a broad portfolio involving science, technology, research and engineering. He's also chairing a subcommittee devoted to employment and workplace safety.

Earlier this week, Hickenlooper appeared in Colorado Springs with Mayor John Suthers to tout piece of the package near to the former brewpub magnate's heart — a $28 billion fund established to help restaurants and bars. Designed to be more flexible than last year's Paycheck Protection Program, the new Restaurant Revitalization Fund allows businesses to use money for more operating expenses, including rent, utilities, maintenance and supplies.