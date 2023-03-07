Today is March 7, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

In a crowded theater Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris sat in front of hundreds of Colorado residents to tout the Biden administration's climate-related initiatives and express hope for the future of climate change.

“There is so much that is happening right now that gives me a sense of optimism,” Harris said. “We’re saving something, but we’re also going to be better. We’re creating, we’re innovating. ... We can’t ever stop imagining what is possible.”

Harris visited the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Monday to participate in a conversation with U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Sasha DiGiulian with the Protect Our Winters Athlete Alliance. Over the course of 30 minutes, Harris and the speakers highlighted the Biden administration’s work to combat climate change, as well as its upcoming plans.

The long-awaited bill to ban so-called "assault weapons" surfaced in the House late Friday afternoon — and has already lost a key supporter, raising questions about the viability of its path to the governor's desk.

Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, was listed as a first prime sponsor in previous drafts, but his name is no longer on House Bill 1230, which is sponsored by Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora.

The measure may not have enough support from Democrats, including by some leaders on this issue, and the measure is in danger of dividing the Democratic Gun Violence Prevention Caucus.

A draft of HB 1230 had been floating around the Capitol and on social media since the first day of the 2023 session, but sponsors, including Boesenecker, were less than certain on whether it would be introduced at all.

When Democratic lawmakers unveiled a package of four gun control bills on Feb. 23, the assault weapons ban was notably not on the list. Nor did lawmakers mention it.

The first of four bills offered by Democrats — which they argue would reduce gun violence — cleared its first House committee Monday on a near party-line vote.

House Bill 1219 seeks to impose a three-day waiting period for firearms purchases.

Supporters say the bill would allow for a time for someone thinking of suicide to reconsider — or for friends and family members to intervene, arguing a day without a gun is another day a life is saved. Critics argue that the proposal, which they call arbitrary, would do nothing to prevent suicide, while burdening individuals who legitimate need the weapon for protection.

On Nov. 11, 2015, Michael Marshall was a street preacher with a history of mental illness. He was arrested that day for trespassing and disturbing the peace at a motel, and taken to jail in Denver.

But it was what happened to him at the jail that led Democrats at the state Capitol to seek to prohibit arrests for petty offenses.

Marshall was killed by Denver Sheriff deputies, a death ruled a homicide by the coroner due to "positional asphyxia due to restraint by law enforcement" and the city paid out a $4.6 million settlement to Marshall's family in 2017.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee will review House Bill 1169, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and named for Marshall, which would prohibit law enforcement from arresting people for a laundry list of petty offenses, except for offenses such as victims' rights petty theft, or driving under the influence.

A Woodland Park man pleaded guilty Monday in the District of Columbia to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robert Gieswein, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers by spraying an aerosol irritant during events that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress related to the 2020 presidential election, according to a news release from the FBI.

Gieswein will be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden at a sentencing hearing on June 9.