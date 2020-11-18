Hanna Skandera, a veteran leader of private, public, and nonprofit organizations, will become the president and CEO of the Denver-based Daniels Fund on Dec. 15.
She replaces Hank Brown, the former president of the University of Colorado system, who served in post on an interim basis since May 1, after the retirement of Linda Childears .
A current board member for the private charity, Skandera is the CEO of Mile High Strategies consulting firm.
"It’s an honor to be selected as the next leader of Bill Daniels' foundation which has had a tremendous impact on the region," Skandera said in a statement. "I am committed to honoring Bill Daniels' vision and direction for the foundation and upholding the importance of his values. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on and further his legacy and our impact."
The charitable fund is named for the late cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels.
The fund has handed out nearly $900 million in scholarships and grants to improve the lives of others in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, while growing its endowment to more than $1.5 billion since it began in 2000.
Skandera's bio includes serving as undersecretary for then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in California, deputy commissioner for then-Gov. Jeb Bush in Florida, deputy chief of staff and senior policy advisor for U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings, and secretary of education for then-New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez,
Skandera is the current vice chair of the Colorado Community College board.
"After a competitive nationwide search, the Daniels Fund board is very pleased to welcome Hanna Skandera as our new president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Hanna's impressive qualifications and background make her the ideal leader to advance Bill Daniels' vision, and the Daniels Fund’s work of helping people to have a better life, whether as scholarship recipients or beneficiaries of our grants."
