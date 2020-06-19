Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper won endorsements Friday from nearly two dozen current and former elected officials and civic leaders, including a handful who switched their allegiance from Hickenlooper's primary rival Andrew Romanoff.

Hickenlooper and Romanoff are facing off in the June 30 primary for their party's nod to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Of the 23 new endorsements the Hickenlooper campaign announced, five were previously backing Romanoff, a former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives.

One of the switchers called on Romanoff to pull a TV ad his campaign launched Friday that uses a 2010 Hickenlooper ad that derides negative campaigning to attack the former two-term governor.

“I have worked with both Andrew and John, and consider them both friends," Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen told Colorado Politics. "However, this is not what we do as Democrats. We need to focus on winning back the Senate. Andrew should take this ad down and focus on the issues."

A spokeswoman for the Romanoff campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

Holen was joined by former state Rep. Sue Schafer, Breckenridge Town Councilman Jeff Bergeron, Dacono City Councilor Danny Long and former Mayor Pro Tem of Montrose Carol McDermott jumping to the Hickenlooper side from the Romanoff camp.

"Without the bold leadership and advocacy by Governor Hickenlooper, the Colorado Senate and House would not have been able to pass the 2013 Colorado Civil Union law," said Schafer in a statement. "This law was an instrumental step toward the U.S. Supreme Court passing the gay marriage law in 2015."

Earlier this week, former U.S. Rep. John Salazar changed his endorsement from Romanoff to Hickenlooper. On Friday he also blasted the new Romanoff ad, saying he's supporting Hickenlooper because he "doesn’t do negative campaigning against his friends."

Romanoff still counts hundreds of current and former officials among his supporters, including some Republicans.

"Since John and I first met when he was mayor of Denver, I have only known him to be a thoughtful and effective leader, full of integrity," said Noel Ginsburg, a freshly minted Hickenlooper endorser, founder of the CareerWise apprenticeship program and a former candidate for governor.

"He has brought real opportunity to our state with new job creation, climate initiatives, and many other strategies that have made Colorado a better place to raise a child and build a career. John's leadership as Governor also brought innovation in education and workforce through his support of Careerwise Colorado, which has grown over time into a national initiative."

The others who joined Team Hickenlooper on Friday are: CU Regent Jack Kroll; Gunnison County Commissioners Jonathan Houck and John Messner; La Plata County Commissioner Clyde Church; Westminster City Councilor Jon Voelz; Northglenn City Councilor Becky Brown; Thornton City Councilor Jacque Phillips; Steamboat Springs City Councilors Lisel Petis and Sonja Maceys; Breckenridge Town Councilor Dick Carleton; Cherry Hills City Councilors Afshin Safavi and Al Blum; Pueblo District 60 School Board Member Dennis Maes; Durango School Board Member Mick Souder; Aspen School Board Member Susan Marolt; Highlands Ranch Metro District Board Member Allen Dreher; and former Arapahoe County Commissioner John Brackney.