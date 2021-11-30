State Treasurer Dave Young announced rules changes Tuesday that will make it just a little easier to obtain lost property held under the Great Colorado Payback program.
The rules changes tied to the state's Unclaimed Property Program that went into effect include an adjustment to the limit for notarization requirements.
Before the change, claims equal to or greater than $100 had to be notarized. The limit was increased to $1,000, including for securities and tangible properties.
The Great Colorado Payback reunites Coloradans, including businesses and nonprofits, with their lost or forgotten assets. In 2020, the program returned $43 million in property.
The treasury department still holds more than $1 billion for 7.6 million searchable properties, averaging more than one per Colorado resident, according to a statement from the treasurer's office.
“We take our mission seriously. Removing red tape for claimants with claims under $1,000 will make it easier for people to get their property back faster, getting desperately needed dollars back in the pockets of Coloradans still trying to recover from the COVID economic crisis," Young said Tuesday.
Bianca Gardelli, director of Unclaimed Property, added that, since July, the program has sent out 19,000 mailing to potential owners about their lost or forgotten assets.
Under the program, money or property turned over to the State Treasury for safekeeping is held for the owner or heir of the account. There are no time limits for filing a claim.
To search the database, click here.
