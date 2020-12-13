Colorado's first gay governor was pleased Sunday to see a native son and pro athlete from Steamboat Springs featured in the pages of the New York Times.
Hig Roberts came out as gay in a 1,310-word article by sports reporter By Gillian R. Brassil.
“I just woke up one morning and I said, ‘Enough is enough,’” Roberts told Brassil. “I love this sport more than anything — I’m so lucky and privileged to be doing this — but I can’t go on another day not trying to achieve the person that I am meant to be. Which I think for each and every one of us, one of those main goals needs to be happiness and authenticity.”
Roberts is perhaps the best-known elite skier to come out. A U.S. Ski team member, he has 31 World Cup starts and two national titles.
"Congrats to Colorado native and two-time national ski champion Hig Roberts," Polis wrote on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "It's still hard, even in this day in age, for professional athletes to be honest and open. Hig's honesty can help inspire others to be comfortable with who they are and who they love."
New York Times subscribers can read the article by clicking here.
