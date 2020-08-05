Allegra “Happy” Haynes leads a list of Gov. Jared Polis' appointments to the state's Early Childhood Leadership Commission.
Denver's executive director for parks and recreation joins Rebecca Kantor of Boulder, the dean of the School of Education and Human Development at University of Colorado Denver, and Adeeb Khan of Denver, who is vice president of corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of Colorado and the executive director of the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation.
Pamela Harris, president and CEO of Mile High Early Learning, was named co-chair of the child advocacy organization to join Tom Massey, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, and Susan Steele, president and CEO of the Buell Foundation.
“High-quality early childhood education is key to a child’s success, and is the most effective way to eliminate racial and economic disparities in achievement. I am thrilled to appoint these outstanding leaders to join the Early Childhood Leadership Commission,” Polis said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, it is critical that we work together across public and private organizations to develop policies that increase access, quality and equity of services and support for all families. We will continue working to ensure that all children have a strong start in life.”
Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, said the commission has advanced early childhood priorities for many years.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the council to promote strategies that have positive impacts on the lives of children and families,” she stated.
