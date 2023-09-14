Gov. Jared Polis is seeking to lower the state's gas and water usage one lawn at a time.

Polis signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring state facilities to phase out the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment, replacing them with electric equipment by June 2025. This includes anything from push lawn mowers to leaf blowers to weed whackers.

The order also calls for the replacement of grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain at new state facilities and facilities undergoing substantial renovations.

“We are doubling down on our commitment to lead the way in reducing pollution. We are doing our part to save people money, protect water and our planet,” Polis said. “Colorado is leading the nation on common sense ways to reduce pollution and ensure Colorado can thrive.”

The phase-out of gas lawn equipment applies to facilities within the Denver metro and North Front Range areas, where air quality doesn't meet federal standards. Contractors that use electric equipment will be also prioritized to tend to those facilities. State agencies must study the feasibility of a statewide phase-out before February 2024.

Using a gas-powered push lawn mower for one hour emits as much pollution as 11 cars, and a riding mower emits as much as 34 cars, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission is already considering cracking down on gas lawn equipment to reduce pollution. The commission is expected to vote on a proposal later this year which would ban the sale of gas lawn equipment in metro Denver and limit the use of the equipment during the summer ozone season.

“I am pleased to see Colorado leading by example as we transition toward a more sustainable future,” said state Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, chair of the House Energy and Environment Committee. “We will demonstrate that we can do our part to protect our air and water for Colorado families.”

In May, the state legislature created a tax credit for a 30% discount on the purchase of electric lawn equipment. Lawmakers also passed legislation to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping and to force homeowner associations to allow such landscaping.

“Our state is setting an example and doing the hard work of addressing the climate emergency,” said state Sen. Faith Winter, D-Broomfield, chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. “We are showing that while this work is hard, it’s achievable, and these are important actions to create a sustainable future.”

The executive order also establishes an Office of Sustainability tasked with implementing the new requirements for state facilities. The office will support other state “greening efforts,” such as reducing energy and water consumption, increasing the use of renewable energy, and utilizing electric vehicles in state operations.

Polis aims to transition Colorado to 100% renewable energy by 2040.