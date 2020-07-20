U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Friday called for immediate action to protect U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure from Russia and China, "particularly as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Gardner is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.
He directed his pleas to FBI Director Chris Wray and Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Gardner cited the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre report outlining Russian interference in COVID-19 vaccine development.
"Russia and China have a long history of using state-backed entities to disrupt U.S. initiatives across a range of fields," Gardner wrote in a letter. "This is one of many reasons I have advocated listing Russia as a state sponsor of terror and will continue to advocate increased pressure on China, as well."
He noted the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, which Gardner sponsored, authorized $500 million for cybersecurity cooperation to combat such threats.
"The successful pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine will benefit the entire world, not just those living in the United States," Gardner wrote. "Ensuring proper assistance to U.S. universities, laboratories, and our international partners in these efforts is critical to making the world a safer place. I look forward to staying in contact on these issues."
Read the entire letter by clicking here.
