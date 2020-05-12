Sen. Cory Gardner again smokes his Colorado competition when it comes to being bipartisan, according to the latest annual ranking on the practice or working together by The Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
Gardner, the Republican from the Eastern Plains, faces a tough re-election this year. In the rankings on bipartisanship, he came in third in the 100-member Senate behind two other vulnerable Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, came in 52nd. Last year, Gardner ranked 5th and Bennet was 44th.
“Whether it’s fighting a global pandemic or solving other pressing challenges, the only real way to deliver results for Coloradans and the American people is by working across the aisle,” Gardner said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We must always remember that much more unites us than divides us as Americans. I’m proud to be named the third-most bipartisan senator, and I will continue my bipartisan work on behalf of the people of Colorado. Bipartisanship is what Coloradans expect from their elected leaders.”
The full rankings in the Senate are available by clicking here.
The list is based on how often a House or Senate member co-sponsors legislation with members of the opposing party, without "subjective judgment," to inform voters and the media about who's working across the aisle.
In the 435-member House:
- Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder, ranked 65th.
- Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, ranked 77th.
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, ranked 166th.
- Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, ranked 174th.
- Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, 186th.
- Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, ranked 314th.
- Rep, Ken Buck, R-Windsor, ranked 414th.
“I’m proud of our efforts to work across party lines to deliver results for the people of Colorado," Neguse said Tuesday. "There is so much division and toxicity in our politics right now, which is why I have made it my mission to work collaboratively with my colleagues on solving problems. Issues like wildfire prevention and supporting our local communities, for example, should not be partisan issues, and I'm grateful to have partnered with bipartisan colleagues on both. I look forward to continuing to work across the aisle to help the people of our great state."
The full list of House members is available by clicking here.
