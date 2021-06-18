Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, center, is pictured with Antonia Okafor Cover and Bobbie Daniel in a scene from "Honoring the 2nd Amendment and American Freedoms," a short video set to premier Friday, June 18, 2021, at the 12th annual Western Conservative Summit, which is set to take place at a Denver hotel and online. Boebert is also scheduled to speak at the summit on Saturday, June 19, 2021.