The Western Conservatives Summit is back. Sort of.
After going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, like most large public gatherings, the 12th annual confab, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at a downtown Denver hotel, will be a smaller affair than in previous years, when it filled cavernous exhibit halls at the Colorado Convention Center.
Although a bevy of stars will be on hand, many of the headliners will be appearing in pre-recorded videos rather than on stage, but the summit's mission will be the same — to rally citizens, scholars and politicians around conservative ideas and then send them back out into the world to change it.
Sponsored by Colorado Christian University's Centennial Institute and billed as the largest right-leaning gathering outside the Washington, D.C., area, attendance at this year's summit was capped at 500 and is already sold out, but viewers can watch speakers and a series of short videos online.
This year's theme is Frontier Freedom, focusing on what organizers call "the spirit and possibility of America, especially through the unique lens of the American West — an honest and optimistic perspective much needed in 2021."
Leading conservatives expected to speak at the summit include anti-abortion leader Lila Rose, former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, conservative journalist Andy Ngo, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and Colorado's Lauren Boebert, the Republican restaurant owner and Second Amendment advocate serving her first term in Congress.
A number of workshops, held before the speeches start both days will also be open to remote participation via Zoom. Topics range from a Heritage Foundation presentation on "transparent and secure election reforms" to a discussion about why the U.S. was founded in 1776, not 1619, sponsored by Liberty University.
The event will feature fan favorites, including a chance to hear from the winner of the Under 30 Speech Contest and the winner of this year's William L. Armstrong Award for Visionary Leadership in Service to the American Idea, which goes to Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation and founder and chairman of The Gloucester Institute.
Speeches and videos from the summit main stage are scheduled to take place from 4-9 p.m. Friday and from 10 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Workshops start at 2:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 am. Saturday. Find details and register to watch online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.