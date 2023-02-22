Today is Feb. 22, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Adam Frisch, the Democrat vying for a 2024 rematch against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, raised more than $500,000 within three days of announcing his candidacy last week in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, his campaign said.

The former Aspen City Council member has received more than 15,000 individual donations since making his campaign official on Feb. 14, his campaign told Colorado Politics on Tuesday. That total includes donors from all 50 states and all 27 counties in the sprawling district, which covers most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and Southern Colorado, a campaign spokeswoman said.

The race for Denver mayor is wide open, with more than half of voters undecided and none of the candidates cracking the 10% support mark, according to a poll conducted earlier this month.

The poll shows former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce executive Kelly Brough leading with 7.6% of the vote, followed by state Rep. Leslie Herod and former legislator Mike Johnston with 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively.

A new poll on Denver's crowded race for mayor strongly suggests that candidates who position their campaign as the answer to the city's high crime rate would attract support among voters.

Voters also oppose the idea of "defunding" the police, although it maintains "soft support" among Democrats, according to the recent the poll.

Mayoral candidates Ean Tafoya and Mike Johnston threw a wrench in the typical debate format by agreeing on several issues during a forum at the Shorter Community African Methodist Episcopal Church Tuesday night.

Candidates discussed the recent influx of migrants in the city and also talked about how they would address sustainability. Well over 4,500 migrants came through Denver since Dec. 9, according to the city, with over a quarter of them remaining.

Three months after the Club Q mass shooting, the alleged shooter is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors could present new evidence.

At the hearing, a judge will determine if the prosecution can continue to pursue a trial against the alleged shooter, who faces 323 charges in the Nov. 19 shooting, which killed five patrons at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.