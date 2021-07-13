The high-profile spat between Jenna Ellis, the Colorado lawyer who helped Donald Trump unsuccessfully challenge the election results, and officials with the Republican National Committee continued Tuesday as Ellis posted a document online that she said proves RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has been lying about the party's support for Trump's grievances.
A day after Ellis announced on conservative media outlets that she was leaving the Republican Party — and McDaniel blocked Ellis on Twitter, drawing further ire from the former member of Trump's legal team — the dispute over whether the RNC took Trump's unfounded claims of a stolen election seriously took another turn.
"Hey Ronna," Ellis tweeted Tuesday at the RNC chairwoman, "you asked for evidence on Newsmax while still claiming the story is false. Here’s the text I sent you Nov 28 with the Riemer email. You knew."
Added Ellis: "STOP LYING!!!!!!"
She attached a screenshot of an email dated Nov. 28 from RNC chief legal counsel Justin Riemer calling the legal challenges mounted by Trump attorneys Ellis and Rudy Giuliani "a joke," claiming "they are getting laughed out of court."
Ellis has been sparring with party officials for days since a report about Riemer's email surfaced in coverage about a forthcoming tell-all book recounting the final days of the Trump presidency.
McDaniel denied that national Republicans had done anything other than back Trump's attempts to challenge the election results, but Ellis dismissed her denial.
Ellis, a familiar face in conservative Colorado political circles for years, shot to national prominence last fall as a member of the team of Trump attorneys who filed dozens of failed lawsuits alleging election fraud. Ellis taught classes at Lakewood-based Colorado Christian University until 2018 and is currently a fellow in constitutional law and policy at the school's Centennial Institute.
"This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts," Ellis tweeted on Sunday, linking to a Business Insider article about the months-old Riemer email and a current denial that the RNC had discounted Trump's claims about the election.
"Why is the RNC lying and saying it's false?" Ellis asked.
Soon after that, Ellis posted a screenshot from Twitter showing that McDaniel had blocked her from viewing tweets or otherwise interacting with her on the social media platform.
"Update. I guess she doesn't want to be confronted about the RNC lying," Ellis added.
The next day, Ellis launched a campaign on social media urging McDaniel's ouster as RNC boss at the same time she said she was leaving the party.
"I'm not even going to be registered as a Republican after this because I'm too ashamed to be part of a party that still has Ronna McDaniel as the chairwoman," Ellis said Monday on the conservative Real America's Voice outlet.
"All she does is block me on Twitter," Ellis said. "We need to demand that they resign and we need to say, 'You're not getting another dime of our money or our support.'"
She also doubled down on her criticism of the RNC, claiming in one tweet that Riemer "admits that the GOP undermined the efforts to get to the truth about the 2020 election ... while fundraising and pretending they backed Trump."
In a statement issued to multiple news outlets, an RNC spokesperson refuted Ellis' allegations: "The RNC, including our legal team, fought vigorously for election integrity before, during, and after the 2020 election, spending over $30 million and engaging in over 50 lawsuits."
"The GOP left me," Ellis said in an appearance Tuesday afternoon on the Real America's Voice network.
