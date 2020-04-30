Former state Rep. formally announced his plans to run Rural Transportation District (RTD) Board to represent District E Thursday.
“RTD needs help, and I am great at helping people and organizations who need it,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “RTD was already struggling before the coronavirus, and now it is in crisis mode, like a lot of transit agencies in the country.”
One of 15 seats on the governing board, District E straddles Denver and Aurora and includes Cherry Creek and parts of Centennial and Greenwood Village. The seat currently is held by Claudia Folska, whose term ends in December. Besides Rosenthal, Sam McKenzie has filed to run for the District E seat.
The nonpartisan race will be decided in November.
Rosenthal represented House District 9 in Arapahoe and Denver counties from 2013 until last year. He is a teacher at a youth correctional facility in Watkins. Most of students come from disadvantaged homes, he said. He was recently named Teacher of the Year by Junior Achievement for engaging his students in an economics course and leading them to 5th and 7th place finishes in the organization's Stock Market Challenge against 40 teams.
The Denver City Council in January confirmed Rosenthal for another term on the Denver Community Corrections Board, which reviews prison inmate records and votes on which offenders will return to the community via Denver’s system of half-way houses. He was served on the board since 2005, when he was appointed by then-Mayor John Hickenlooper and reappointed later by Mayor Michael Hancock.
“RTD is not just the bus or train,” Rosenthal said in his campaign launch. “Rather, it is the economic lifeblood of people, small businesses, affordable housing, and whole communities. People with disabilities especially rely on it. If RTD suffers, our communities suffer, so I’m going to do what I do best — ensure that RTD protects the most vulnerable in our community."
Besides his own voice, he would speak on the RTD Board for the same people he's represented in the public policy arena for years, including the LGBTQ and Jewish communities.
"I have always worked to make sure all of us move forward together., Rosenthal said.
In the legislature, Rosenthal led bills and tributes for student diversity and local leaders such as the late Daddy Bruce Randolph and Corky Gonzales, as well as put on forums for legislators to hear from refugees and immigrants. He was the chair of the General Assembly's LGBTQ Caucus and founder of the Aerospace Caucuse.
He also helped pass bills to expand multi-modal transportation, including bus, rail, scooters, bike lanes, and sidewalks. He passed a bill to require the governor to appoint an official to work and report on climate change action.
Rosenthal also tried to pass a ban gay conversion therapy, as well as to reduce use of plastic bags, reform the criminal justice system and adopt the National Popular Vote.
"I encouraged Paul to run because the RTD Board is in great need of people like him who have the particular skills and background of bringing diverse people together to move difficult projects forward,” Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black said in a statement. “Paul has done tremendous community engagement before, during, and after he was in the legislature, so I am confident he will be an effective advocate to make sure that everyone's voices are heard as RTD makes tough decisions going forward."
He announced endorsements from a number of community leaders Thursday, among them:
- Arapahoe County Commissioner Bill Holen
- Former Aurora City Councilwoman Debi Hunter
- State Sen. Rhonda Fields (Arapahoe County)
- Aurora community activist Vita Lantz-Brown
- Arapahoe County activist Carolyn Boller
- Former RTD Board member Tom Tobiassen (Aurora)
- Former RTD Board member Bill McMullen, who represented District E
- House Majority Leader Alec Garnett
- Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black
- State Rep. James Coleman (Denver)
- Former Denver City Councilwoman and State Sen. Joyce Foster
- Former DPS School Board member Lisa Flores
- Former RTD Board member Kent Bagley
- Former RTD Board chair Bill Elfenbein
- Former RTD Board member Bill James
