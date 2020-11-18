Gov. Jared Polis is bringiing a familiar face and a sharp mind back to the Colorado Capitol, announcing Wednesday afternoon that former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino will lead the Department of Revenue.
“Mark is committed to public service, holds explementary financial management skills and brings a wealth of experience — most recently as deputy superintendent of operations and CFO for Denver Public Schools — that will benefit the hardworking people and businesses of our state,” the governor said in a statement.
Ferrandino said he was honored to become the tax-collecting department's executive director.
“As the son of two public school educators, I have always believed in public service and I look forward to this opportunity to be part of building a strong future for Colorado,” he stated.
Ferrandino was elected to represent a Denver district in the Colorado House in 2007 and in 2013 became the chamber's leader. He was succeeded by Alec Garnett, who will be sworn in as the next house speaker when the General Assembly begins in January.
At the Department of Revenue, Ferrandino replaces Lu Córdova, who is now an advisor to the governor on efficiencies and digital transformation.
