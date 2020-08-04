A driving force behind Colorado's statewide water plan, James Eklund, is starting his own firm to help public and private clients with environmental, public policy, regulatory and legislative matters.

Eklund is forming a new firm, Eklund Hanlon LLC, after serving as counsel for Squire Patton Boggs. Partner Sara Hanlon is the new firm's chief financial officer.

Eklund was the state's chief water official under Gov. John Hickenlooper, serving as director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board from 2013 to 2017. He also was the state’s principal representative on the Colorado River responsible for negotiation strategy with six other states, Mexico and the U.S. Congress, as well as federal agencies.

He previously was a senior deputy legal counsel to Hickenlooper monitoring the public-private partnership on the Denver-Boulder turnpike. Before that, Eklund was a Colorado assistant attorney general working on natural resources issues.

“James Eklund is a stellar water lawyer and policy expert,” former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar, the former U.S. senator and state attorney general from Colorado, said in a statement. “As the architect of Colorado’s Water Plan, and his deep engagement in our interstate compact issues, he is one of Colorado’s foremost water experts.”

The state water plan is Colorado's first comprehensive look at managing and protecting the state's water supply threatened by regional politics, population growth and climate change. Future legislatures and taxpayers must fund it, doing so only partially when voters last year passed Proposition DD to allow online sports gambling through the state's licensed casinos with a 10% tax.