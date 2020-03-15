Florida's former lieutenant governor probably got more than he bargained for with a Colorado ski vacation, including a harsh rebuke from some of the state's top politicians, Democrats and a Republican.
Jeff Kottkamp expressed his disappointment that his ski trip to Vail was derailed by the resort's decision to shut down in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Thank you for making this announcement as we are driving in to Vail,” the 59-year-old Republican tweeted Saturday morning. “Came all the way from Florida only to have our family’s vacation destroyed.”
Oh no he didn't. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis would have none of it.
"Thank you for your deep concern for the health of our residents in the face of a global pandemic, as well as your heartfelt sympathy for the difficulties face by the people who work in the ski industry and hospitality," Polis tweeted back two hours later from his personal account.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat whose family are part of the backbone of Vail, put up her social media dukes, too.
"Hi, Lt. Gov. I represent Vail in the CO Senate. That @vailmtn prioritized the health of our mountain community over profits is a public service," she tweeted. "We should be commending, not complaining. But, please keep thinking of yourself."
Enstrom's candy scion and Colorado Republican thought leader Rick Enstrom was not so sweet, either.
"Delete your account, Florida Man," Enstrom tweeted at Kottkamp.
Next year, try Tahoe!
You can read more of the backlash under Donovan's tweet by clicking here.
Kottkamp said Sunday he had “no quarrel” with Vail's decision. But he criticized the resort for insisting it was open for business until it suddenly announced otherwise — something he said was “very unfair to thousands of visitors to the state.”
Had Vail Resorts given advance notice “before their closure, as was done by Disney World and Universal Studios in my home state, lots of heartaches, inconvenience, and financial loss could have been avoided," Kottkamp said in an email to The Associated Press.
Kottkamp, an attorney, was lieutenant governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. The Republican also served in that state’s House of Representatives.
Note: This story has been updated with Kottkamp's response.
