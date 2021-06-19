Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored something of an upset this weekend by finishing slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump in the Western Conservative Summit’s straw poll for the 2024 presidential election, the poll's organizer said Saturday.
DeSantis led the vote with about 75% to Trump's roughly 72% in the highly unscientific poll, which was conducted online using the approval voting method.
The summit, in its 12th year, is sponsored by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute and drew around 500 people on Friday and Saturday to a downtown Denver hotel, plus an audience numbering in the tens of thousands who watched online, organizers said.
Other possible Republican presidential contenders trailed, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz nabbing 42% support, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finishing just under 40%, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at 37% and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton nearly tied, with about 30% each.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul got 29%, former first son Donald Trump Jr. got about 25% and former Vice President Mike Pence got 21%.
The approval voting method allows voters to pick multiple candidates, which "minimizes spoilers and sabotage and gives viability and visibility to minor candidates," according to Frank Attwood, who conducted the poll and runs Approval Voting USA, an organization that promotes its use. Because voters could make any number of choices, the percentages add up to more than 100.
All the top finishers were Republicans. The straw poll, which listed 30 candidates, included almost as many Democrats as it did Republicans — from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.
A handful of Republicans who are considered potential future presidential candidates didn't finish in the top 10, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Organizers reported the straw poll results by displaying a bar graph, so the above numbers are estimates based on that. (When precise numbers are released, the story will be updated.)
The summit, billed as the largest gathering of conservatives outside Washington, D.C., has conducted straw polls for president, vice president and Colorado governor years since 2010.
Though it might have pegged the favorites of its right-leaning crowd, the polls have done a poor job of predicting eventual GOP nominees or general election winners. Restauranteur Herman Cain won the first presidential poll in 2011, followed by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in 2012 and Cruz in 2013.
Neurosurgeon Ben Carson topped the poll in 2014 and 2015, while in 2016 summit attendees thought Trump should tap former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his running mate, and former district attorney George Brauchler was the runaway favorite for Colorado governor in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.