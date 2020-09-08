The Colorado Farm Bureau is calling the Trump administration's emergency haying and grazing rules unworkable and called for "swift changes."
The state's largest advocacy organization for farmers and ranchers sent a letter last Friday to the Farm Services Agency administrator Richard Fordyce asking for flexibility.
More than one-third of the land mass of Colorado is under extreme drought, and every county is eligible to use Conservation Reserve Program land, according to the Farm Bureau.
The new U.S. Department of Agriculture rules require a 30-day rest period for the property before the state's average first frost, Oct. 15. That means lives on CRP land will need to move their animals by next Tuesday.
“It makes the program essentially unworkable for livestock producers in counties that were just made eligible for the program,” Zach Riley, director of national affairs for Colorado Farm Bureau said. “Producers will either be forced to wait to graze until after Oct. 15, or ship livestock multiple times to access CRP acres, move back off, and then return 30 days later.”
The letter calls the rule is “problematic and arbitrary in nature, and it creates significant costs for transportation of livestock at a time when producers can least afford it, due to ongoing losses in price and increased costs of inputs. It adds stress to livestock, endangers pregnancy and will not help protect native plants and grasses already dormant due to the significant drought conditions…”
The emergency program was added subsequent to the 2018 federal farm bill.
"This makes the need for relief programs much greater than usual as well as the need for any changes to programs to have timely vetting and consideration by producers and the agency," the letter states.
Read the complete letter by clicking here.
The Farm Bureau reminded its members in distress they can access relief funds for livestock feed through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
