Morning Consult has a new poll for the Environmental Defense Fund that indicates more than 3 out of 4 Coloradans are concerned climate change is driving more and bigger wildfires.
“People in Colorado understand that climate change is a serious threat to our health and our economy," Dan Grossman, the Boulder-based senior director for regulatory and legislative Affairs for EDF Action, said in a statement Monday. "Colorado is experiencing two of the largest fires in our history, so these poll numbers are no surprise. I hope the results send a message to any politician who still doesn’t realize the urgency of the climate crisis.”
Grossman, an environmental lawyer, served in the Colorado Senate from 2003 to 2007.
You can read the full survey by clicking here.
The national survey released last week was taken online Sept. 11-13 from a sample of 2,000 registered voters. Though online surveys are not as reliable as random, direct interviews, Morning Consult gave the report at excellent margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
The Environmental Defense said Democrats (94%), independents (79%) and Republicans (58%) were concerned about climate change's impact on the state, including about half of the people who said they voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
The Environmental Defense Fund surmised in its press advisory that awareness is elevated right now, because of two of the largest wildfires in state history. the Pine Gulch north of Grand Junction and the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County.
"These and out-of-state fires have contributed to dangerously high levels of air pollution threatening the health of millions of Coloradans," the Environmental Defense Fund said Monday. "As the wildfire season continues, these issues and this poll should be top of mind."
