Eagle Valley Behavioral Health's ability to connect with its community made the Vail hospital one of five programs to receive the American Hospital Association's Dick Davidson NOVA Award.
The affiliate of Vail Health was joined by Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University in Edison, New Jersey; Supportive Housing for the Homeless, Baltimore City Hospitals in Baltimore; Healthy Roanoke Valley, Carilion Clinic, in Roanoke, Virginia; and Mothers in Recovery, Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida.
The hospital association called Eagle Valley Behavioral Health "a hub for integration and coordination of behavioral health resources, providers and organizations, with the goal of eliminating barriers and increasing access to behavioral health care."
Its website lists information about providers in the area and materials to help recruit other providers, as well as a “Get Help Now” button for crisis services. The program also had a media campaign to destigmatize behavioral health needs, as well as backing a successful tobacco tax campaign to support services.
“The most successful hospitals and health systems put in the work every day to improve the health of both patients and the communities they serve,” AHA president and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. “This year’s AHA Dick Davidson NOVA award winners demonstrated this commitment through partnerships and innovative programs that address urgent and immediate public health challenges.”
