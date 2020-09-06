While Denver bans urban camping and struggles with the issue, Durango is struggling with where put a permanent homeless camp, the Durango Herald reported.
The Neighbors in Need Alliance group is proposing building a permanent transitional housing camp near Greenmount Cemetery in Durango. The camp, named Elkview, would be close to the Manna soup kitchen and Espero Apartments, a supportive housing project that's in the process.
The city of Durango and LaPlata County released a joint strategic plan on homelessness in January to improve housing for those without it.
The City Council, however, has. been hesitant to move ahead on the location, however, the Herald reports.
“I just want staff to consider all of the parcels that we originally brought forward,” Councilor Melissa Youssef to reporter Shannon Mullane. “It would help me a lot in knowing that staff is saying that, nope, this is the only and the best site.”
The fenced-in camp would include 25 to 30 yurts, heated dining, hygiene facilities and a guard house.
Last year the county allowed camping near Purple Cliffs south of Durango, the Herald reported.
