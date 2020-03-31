Leave it to the suburbanites of Douglas County to act the fastest on replying to the census, 44%, to lead a state that's beating the national average.
Since the count started a month ago, 36.2% of Colorado households have responded, according numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. The national self-response rate is 34.7%.
Responding online, by phone or mail reduces the need for the government to send a census taker to doorsteps to do the count. Those who haven't yet replied can go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
The rest of Colorado's top 15 reporting counties are:
Jefferson County, 43.8%
Yuma County, 43%
Boulder County, 42.5%
Broomfield County, 42.5%
Phillips County, 41.3%
El Paso County, 40.6%
Arapahoe County, 40.5%
Mesa County, 39.3%
Fremont County, 39.2%
Elbert County, 38.8%
Logan County, 38.8%
Larimer County, 38.1%
Delta County, 36.9%
Bent County, 36.8%
April 1 is Census Day, the national milestone for each household being invited to be counted.
"We encourage Coloradans to self-respond as soon as possible and make Colorado the state with the highest 2020 Census self-response rate in the nation!" said Laurie Cipriano, the census spokeswoman for Colorado.
