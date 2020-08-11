Don Shawcroft is stepping down later this year as president of the Colorado Farm Bureau after a decade at the helm.
A member of the state's advocacy organization for farming and ranching for 36 years, the San Luis rancher said it's time to seek greener pastures and spend more time with his family, so he won't seek reelection at this fall's annual meeting.
"Not only are you all fantastic people, but I consider each and every one of you a friend," Shawcroft said in a letter to members announcing his retirement. "Thank you for all you do for the Colorado Farm Bureau and all that you have done for me as a friend, colleague and fellow leader.
"Soon someone new will take the reins, until then I commit to you that I will be firmly in the saddle and vow to ride hard through the end of my term with the same passion as it began. I will continue working hard these next few months so the next president has the opportunity to lead our organization to even greater success."
He has been a clear voice for agriculture at all levels in Colorado and nationally. He said he is departing a strong organization.
"We have strong leadership at the county and state level, as well as an extremely talented and driven staff. There is no doubt that we will succeed," Shawcroft said. "No matter who becomes the next president, I know that they will work hard, ensuring the Colorado Farm Bureau remains the premier agriculture organization in Colorado and continue our mission to preserve and protect the future of agriculture and rural values."
The Colorado Farm Bureau turned 100 last year, growing from a 10-county group in 1919 to local farm bureaus in 45 of the state's 64 counties and about 23,000 farm and ranch families.
