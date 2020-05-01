Climate activist Diana Bray on Friday endorsed Democrat Andrew Romanoff's U.S. Senate campaign, saying she'll encourage "the progressive environmental majority" to get behind her former primary rival's bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

"I will now be whole-heartedly and enthusiastically endorsing and supporting Andrew Romanoff in his bid to win the Democratic primary and defeat Cory Gardner in the November 2020 election," Bray said in a Facebook post.

Noting that she has campaigned in the last year with more than 20 candidates seeking Democratic nomination, Bray wrote: "I trust Andrew, and in addition, I trust that once he is in the Senate, Andrew will make excellent decisions that will benefit all Americans."

Bray added that she believes Romanoff "understands the enormity of the climate crisis, and he will fight for Medicare for All."

Romanoff has made combatting climate change a central plank in his campaign. In December, his campaign sounded the alarm with an elaborately produced, 4-minute video depicting residents of a dystopian future Colorado Springs grappling with the effects of a climate disaster.

In the video, Romanoff calls climate change “a crisis unlike any in human history," adding that Americans have a "last-in-a-lifetime chance to rescue the world we know and the hopes of billions not yet born.”

Romanoff, a former state House speaker, is one of four Democrats running in the June 30 primary. Also on the ballot are former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and two first-time candidates — Michelle Ferrigno Warren and Lorena Garcia — who were placed on the ballot by a Denver District Court judge who ruled they garnered enough petition signatures in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, even though they didn't meet the required threshold.

Bray, a psychologist, said Friday she has decided against appealing a court ruling earlier this week by the same judge, who decided that she didn't collect enough petition signatures, calling Judge Christopher J. Baumann's decision "a thoughtful one."

"I will now return to what I was working on before I entered the political fray, and continue to focus on addressing the challenges we have ahead as we confront the climate emergency, systemic social injustice, and our crisis of public and mental health in this country," she said.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, has asked the state supreme court to reverse the decision adding Warren to the primary ballot, arguing that standards formulated by the judge were too generous. A decision in that case is expected within days.