The Denver Press Club soiree that honors the nation's best in journalism is moving online to honor broadcaster Judy Woodruff this year, the organization's president, Dan Petty of The Denver Post, said in a newsletter Friday.
The 26th annual Damon Runyon Award Banquet will broadcast from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, via Zoom and YouTube.
Tickets support the press club's scholarship fund. They are available by clicking here. Sponsors also are needed.
Woodruff currently is the lead anchor and managing editor of "NewsHour" on PBS will be online from her home in Washington, D.C. Woodruff is a former anchor at CNN, a White House reporter for NBC and a longtime presence in news on public television.
"We are grateful for Judy’s flexibility, and we fully intend next year to bring her to the event in person to honor her alongside the 2021 Runyon winner," Petty wrote.
He noted about the virtual showcase, "We considered all possibilities to avoid this outcome. Given spikes in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks throughout the United States and concern from public health officials that a second wave of infections may come in the fall, we believe this is the best decision to keep you and all of our guests safe."
Long-time Denver journalist Laura Frank, the executive director at COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative, will interview Woodruff, and field questions from online viewers.
Those who buy VIP will be part of an exclusive chat with Woodruff at 5:30 p.m.
Production Services International will produce a professional broadcast host from inside the Press Club’s main lobby.
Instead of the usual dinner at the gala, ticket holders will receive a gift box with an event program, a Denver Press Club-engraved highball glass and snacks from Colorado sources.
"Our goal is to both thank you for contributing to our scholarship fund, which is a key function of the Runyon, and to add value and enjoyment to your evening," Petty wrote.
