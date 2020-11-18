Denver police arrested a suspect in the fire five months ago at City Grille, the restaurant across the street from the state Capitol used by politicos as a gathering place.
Michael Lidmila, 47, was picked up when police are said to have recognized him from a security camera video at 1:20 a.m. on June 5.
There were no injuries and flames didn't penetrate the interior of the restaurant, as the blaze was contained to the exterior of the restaurant heavily damaging the exterior. The interior sustained smoke damage.
The Denver Fire Department said at the time they did not think it was connected to the protests in downtown Denver related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing unrest over unequal justice for people of color.
Lidmila was picked up near the state Capitol and faces a charge of first-degree arson.
At the time of the fire, police said the suspect they were seeking was a balding, light-skinned man with a tattoo or tattoos on his left forearm.
The city fire department led the investigation. A press release Wednesday said the fire remains an open investigation as fire investigators continue examine "all discovered information, materials, and evidence" to prepare for Lidmila’s court case.
“Every day Denver firefighters work extremely hard to keep the citizens of Denver safe.” Fire Chief Desmond Fulton said in a statement about the arrest. “Our fire investigators work just as hard for the very same reason, and after five months of intense investigative effort have been able to make an arrest in this case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.