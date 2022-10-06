Denver is seeking to eliminate the social stigma around mental health conditions with a new public health campaign.

The “What You Say Matters” campaign, which The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment launched on Thursday, aims to encourage Denverites to receive help for mental health issues, and not to judge those who do.

“Many in our community are struggling with their mental health, especially over the past few years,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “We need to do everything we can to make sure our friends and family get the help they need – that starts with reducing stigma. This campaign elevates the voices and stories of people who’ve been impacted by stigma around mental health and shines a direct light on the lived experiences for people with mental health conditions.”

The campaign includes print and digital advertisements across the city, featuring everyday words and phrases that stigmatize mental health conditions – for example, saying someone's mental health issues are “all in your head,” using mental health conditions as insults or adjectives, and dismissing someone's struggles – and what one could say instead.

The campaign was modeled after the real-life experiences of more than 1,000 Denverites, uncovered during a year-long research project measuring the knowledge, attitudes and beliefs residents have regarding behavioral health conditions.

Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said everyday occurrences of stigma can come from anyone and often aren’t meant to be hurtful, but they can be a major barrier to care for people with mental health conditions.

“Talking about mental health is becoming more common, but we don't always talk about how stigma can come up in conversations,” McDonald said. “It's important to understand negative stereotypes and sayings can make it harder for people with mental health conditions to talk about their own experiences, even from loved ones who want to help."

“We hope through this campaign, Denver residents will recognize and fight stigma in their own lives by carefully considering the words they choose when talking about mental health,” he added.

The campaign also features a collection of community resources to learn more about mental health stigma and how to address it.

More information about the “What You Say Matters” campaign is available at www.DenverGov.org/WhatYouSayMatters.