Denver-based Novitas Communications made the inaugural Agency Elite Top 100 list published by PRNEWS this week designating it as one of America’s most innovative and strategic firms.
"Many of the smaller firms have gone head-to-head against larger firms, showing that creative concepts and execution can be accomplished by agencies of any size," PRNEWS editorial director Erika Bradbury said in a statement.
Companies were assessed on new products, services and expertise over the last year.
“This national recognition underscores our ability to deliver disciplined and innovative campaigns to address challenging situations for our clients,” stated Michelle Lyng, president of Novitas Communications. “The judges looked at our business practices, our financials, our ability to pivot in the face of COVID, and our work - this award goes beyond individual projects and is about who we are as an agency and the culture we've carefully cultivated. We are beyond honored to be on the list and are humbled to be in the company of so many incredible firms across the country.”
Read the entire list by clicking here.
PRNEWS said of Novitas:
"Novitas Communications often works with clients on business decisions that extend beyond public relations. The agency was accepted in March of 2020 to the Public Relations Global Network, allowing it to offer its services on a global level. The firm, while traditionally a PR and communications firm, has in the last 12 months expanded its reach into the digital sector to provide its clients with services in social media, SEO, SEM and digital advertising. During the COVID-19 pandemic, clients have had the agency serve as spokesperson to reserve time for managing internal communications."
The service also noted some of the agencies clients -- Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families, Great Western Petroleum, Colorado Apartment Association, M.C. Dean, Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners
