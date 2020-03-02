Add two more prominent Colorado Democrats to former Vice President Joe Biden's column.

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall and his wife, Maggie Fox, the former president of the Climate Reality Project and the Climate Action Fund, said Monday they are endorsing Biden for president, one day before ballots are due in Colorado's presidential primary.

“Our country faces immense challenges,” said Udall in a statement. “We know Joe Biden is someone who can unite our party and country, restore dignity to the White House and rebuild trust in our government.”

Saying Biden will "deliver real results for working families all across the country,” Fox added: “On day one Joe Biden will be able to repair the damage done by Donald Trump and his attacks on healthcare, immigrants and the environment."

Since Biden revived his campaign with a convincing win Saturday in the South Carolina primary, he's received a rush of endorsements, including from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who threw their support behind Biden Monday after ending their presidential campaigns.

Other leading Colorado Democrats backing Biden include Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar and former Denver Mayor Federico Peña.

According to a poll released last week, Biden was tied in Colorado for fourth place with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Buttigieg, but the primary's terrain was shifting quickly in the wake of Biden's South Carolina win.

Colorado is one of 15 states and territories casting ballots on March 3, known as Super Tuesday because roughly one-third of the Democrats' delegates will be awarded that day.

Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get their ballots to their county clerks.