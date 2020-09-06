Tom Mauser, Lori Haas, Lily Habtu

In this April 20, 2009 file photo, Tom Mauser, father of slain Columbine High School student Daniel Mauser, hugs Lori Haas, mother of Emily Haas, who was wounded in the Virginia Tech shooting, at a Columbine Remembrance and Rededication ceremony at the Capitol building in Denver on the 10th anniversary of the school attack. At far right is Lily Habtu, a Virginia Tech student who was shot three times in the Virginia Tech attack.

 (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)

Colorado Democrats and gun violence activists will discuss the issue online Wednesday evening.

The event is being put on by state Senate candidate Sally Boccella, who is endorsed by Colorado Ceasefire and is a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Distinction Candidate, and her special guest panelists for a thoughtful discussion on common-sense gun rights.

The speakers will include state. Rep. Cathy Kipp, District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin of Larimer and Jackson counties, district attorney candidate Brian Mason in Broomfield and Adams counties, congressional candidate Ike McCorkle, Moms Demand Action's Abbey Winter and Colorado Ceasefire's Tom Mauser.

The program is expected to cover gun violence in schools, safe storage, domestic violence protective orders, the state's red flag law, universal background checks, the high-capacity magazine ban and reporting lost or stolen firearms.

The event will be streamed starting at 6 p.m. at the Sally Boccella for Colorado Facebook page, by clicking here.

Boccella, a newcomer, is seeking the northern Colorado Senate District 23 seat held by Vicki Marble, who is term-limited. She faces Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer and Libertarian Matthew DiGiallonardo in November.

