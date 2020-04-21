Fresh off winning top-line designation on Colorado's Democratic primary ballot, U.S. Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff plans to rally supporters online Tuesday evening in a virtual campaign event.

Romanoff, a former state House speaker, was the only candidate to emerge Saturday from the Democrats' state assembly, which was held remotely to comply with restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

He joins former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who qualified for the ballot last month by petition, in the June 30 primary for the chance to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in a race that could decide which parties holds the Senate majority after this year's election.

Romanoff is scheduled to hold a virtual campaign rally at 5 p.m. Tuesday, featuring musicians, speechifying from endorsers and something the candidate calls "virtual refreshments."

With seven weeks to go until mail ballots start going out to Colorado voters, Romanoff plans to discuss his underdog campaign's next steps, he said in a release.

Participants can join the rally at andrewromanoff.com/live, on the Romanoff campaign's Facebook page or via Twitter.

The rally will include performances by Ranger and Sam Miller with the Duke Street Kings.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach the 2.4 million voters who could participate in the primary," Romanoff told Colorado Politics after winning a spot in the primary, referring to the state's roughly 1 million Democrats and the 1.4 million unaffiliated voters who will receive both parties' ballots.

"We’re going to try to reach them as best we can, with virtual town halls, phoning and texting voters," he said.

"This is a strange time to be doing anything, much less running for office. In the grand scheme of things, political workers are among the least essential workers in America now, but democracy is essential," Romanoff said.

Outlining some of the contrasts he hopes to draw with his two more well-funded opponents, Romanoff said: "When this crisis ends — and it will — will we be able to put millions of Americans back to work through a Green New Deal? Will we get health care that can never be taken away? I say yes. Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper both say no. Now voters will have the chance to decide."

The Romanoff campaign said supporters can also listen to the virtual rally by calling several phone numbers available at an online sign-up page.