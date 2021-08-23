The progressive political action committee Democracy for America has again endorsed U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the Lafayette Democrat seeking a third term in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.
The million-member group, founded by former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean after his 2004 presidential run, also threw its support behind Neguse last year and in 2018 in the Democratic primary and the general election.
Neguse is one of six House Democrats endorsed by the group at the same time, saying the "fierce advocates for progressive values" have been targeted by "conservatives and corporate Democrats alike."
The others winning early endorsements from the group are U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Marie Newman of Illinois and Katie Porter of California.
“House progressives, like these six candidates, are a beacon of hope amidst the sea of complacency and business-as-usual we’re seeing from Washington these days,” said Democracy for America's chief political officer, Chris Scott, in a statement.
Neguse, Scott added, "summoned remarkable courage and political will to challenge his Republican colleagues in the aftermath of the insurrection."
The 37-year-old Neguse, an attorney and member of the House Judiciary Committee, was the youngest of nine House managers who prosecuted former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate earlier this year.
Said Scott: “Individually, their actions are commendable and make DFA proud to endorse them for re-election — collectively, they symbolize the bold and populist agenda we exist to lift up. This group of lawmakers is reflective of the New American Majority not just because of their diverse backgrounds, but because of their deeply held beliefs in putting people first. DFA looks forward to working towards getting all six candidates re-elected next year.”
Neguse has yet to draw an opponent in the district, which currently covers Boulder and Larimer counties as well as mountain counties along Interstate 70 up to Vail. The district's boundaries are being redrawn by an independent redistricting commission ahead of next year's election and aren't expected to be finalized until later this year.
Since its inception, Democracy for America has helped raise more than $70 million and had a hand in electing more than 1,000 progressive candidates at all levels of government, a spokesperson said.
