Congressional candidate Yadira Caraveo announced on Tuesday that she has won endorsements from 10 fellow Democrats elected at the state, county and municipal levels.

Caraveo, a pediatrician and state representative from Thornton, last week became the first Democrat to launch a campaign to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District — before the district's boundaries have been finalized. An initial map released in July by the state's independent redistricting committee places the district north of Denver in suburban Adams County, Broomfield and parts of Jefferson and Weld counties.

“I’ve seen Dr. Caraveo fight big fights — and win," said Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter, in a statement released by Caraveo's campaign. "I know that in Congress, Dr. Caraveo will stand up to special interests and deliver for families in Adams County and beyond, just as she’s done in the state legislature."

Pinter, who was until recently considered a potential candidate for the seat, was joined in supporting Caraveo by current and former state lawmakers and a longtime member of Denver City Council.

The endorsers include former state House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder; state Sens. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge; state Reps. Meg Froelich, D-Centennial, Matthew Gray, D-Broomfield, Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, and David Ortiz, D-Littleton, and Denver Councilwoman At-large Deborah Ortega.

"It will be a historic first having Yadira elected as a Latina in Congress," said Winter, another Democrat who considered seeking the nomination in the new district. "She is the leader we need. She is a pediatrician who believes in science and will lead our community well."

If elected, Caraveo would be only the sixth woman sent to Congress by Colorado voters but would be the first Latina. She would also be the first physician in the state's delegation.

"Because Dr. Caraveo understands the needs of our community and the intricacies of the health care system, she'll be a powerful voice for us in Congress," said Ortiz in a statement. "I can't wait to make history electing her as the first Latina congresswoman from Colorado — and change her nickname from Doctor Representative to Doctor Congresswoman."

Said Gray: “I’d be honored to have Yadira Caraveo represent me and all of Broomfield in Congress. The thing we care about most is the health and safety of our families. As a pediatrician who I worked with day in and day out to provide paid family and medical leave for Colorado, she’s a perfect fit."

Republican Giulianna "Jewels" Gray, a first-time candidate who touts herself as "the premier Denver wedding photographer," filed to run for the seat last month.

"Yadira Caraveo is an extremist who is anti-school choice, supports destroying TABOR, and advocates for using YOUR taxpayer dollars for partisan political campaigns," Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement to Colorado Politics. "The new CD-08 district will be looking for a representative who is focused on Colorado's future, not the same failed liberal agenda of the past."