Dawn Odean of Jefferson County Public Schools has been appointed to lead Colorado’s new universal preschool program rolling out next year, the state announced Friday.

Odean will serve as director of the universal preschool program beginning on Aug. 15, responsible for the implementation and coordination of the program under the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. She most recently was executive director of early learning at Jeffco Public Schools.

“UPK will have an exponential impact for our youngest Coloradans, leading to expanded outcomes and opportunities to thrive,” Odean said. “We know from decades of research that quality early childhood experiences lead to gains throughout students’ academic careers and beyond, and it is an honor to be a leader in these efforts for Colorado.”

Odean has worked in public education since 2001, spending her entire career within Jeffco Public Schools. Prior to being executive director of early learning, Odean worked as a director of early learning, an elementary principal, an instructional coach and a classroom teacher.

The universal preschool program is scheduled to kick off in the fall of 2023, providing 10 hours per week of free preschool to all Colorado children the year before they enter kindergarten.

The long-promised program — first suggested by Gov. Jared Polis during his election campaign in 2017 — was finally established earlier this year with the passage of House Bill 1295 by the state legislature. In 2020, Colorado voters approved a funding stream for universal preschool using taxes on tobacco and nicotine products.

The universal preschool program is expected to save Colorado parents an average of $4,300 per year in child care costs, according to state estimates. Parents may choose a preschool provider themselves within their community and additional state-funded hours of care will be available to children who meet qualifying factors.