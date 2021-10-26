The U.S. House of Representatives has a record 119 female lawmakers, with women making up 27% of the chamber. It's only slightly lower in the U.S. Senate, where 24 women are senators, 24% of the legislative body.
So what impact does having more women in national legislatures have on the legislation passed by those bodies?
According to researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder, and as reported in the journal Political Science Research and Methods, when women gain power in national legislatures, the result is more spending on priorities like education and health care.
Hannah Paul, co-author of the new study and PhD candidate in political science at CU Boulder and her colleagues sifted through real-world data from 150 nations. What they found is that women’s representation matters, but it’s complicated.
On education, for example, when the number of women in national legislatures grow, it can spur more spending on education, but only when they reach 20% of representation. At 40%, education spending plateaus.
Study co-author Andrew Philips, assistant professor of political science at CU Boulder, said the question arose from research into the role of women in the business world.
"Say you’re dealing with a company’s board. If only one or two women sit on a board of 15 people, they might not be able to enact too many changes. Critical mass theory, however, posits that if women leaders hit a minimum threshold for power — say they now hold five out of 15 seats — their influence will increase dramatically," according to a statement from the university.
The study comes as women are winning more seats in parliaments and national assemblies around the globe, but still struggling to gain a majority in many countries.
In Rwanda, for instance, women fill 56%, or 59 out of 106, of the seats in the nation’s parliament — the largest representation of women in any national legislative body in the world. Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Nigeria, meanwhile, join a host of countries where the representation of women languishes in the single digits. The United States falls in the middle.
The findings highlight just how complex the relationship between gender and politics can be, said Philips.
“When the representation of women is low, politicians tend to treat them like window dressing: They’re there to make the party look good,” he said. “At the same time, you can get to a point where there are so many women in politics that they can now prioritize different issues than they did before.”
