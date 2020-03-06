Colorado's U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner might have President Trump's ear to bring the proposed U.S. Command to the state, but U.S. Rep. Jason Crow makes a pretty good pitch for Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.
Location is everything.
“We may joke about how Colorado is one mile closer to space, but the reality is our state is an established leader in space with the workforce, resources, quality of life and infrastructure necessary to make USSPACECOM a success," Crow said in a press release.
"Colorado is America’s Aerospace Alley. Already, Buckley Air Force Base has been tapped to be re-designated as a U.S. Space Base, a testament to Buckley’s proud tradition and current preeminence. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I often discuss the changing nature of the threats to our national security and the paramount role that space will play in defending U.S. interests. I will continue to aggressively make the case for Buckley and our great state.”'
Crow's press office said he met with University of Colorado president Mark Kennedy on Monday to talk about expanding CU's funding in aerospace research. Tuesday he met with Gen. John Raymond, the commander of Trump's Space Force.
It has to be mentioned that Crow was one of the House Democratic impeachment managers who prosecuted the case before the Senate. That likely not be overlooked by the Republican president.
Crow sent a letter to the secretary of the Air Force nearly a year ago asking for Buckley to get a look.
“Placing Space Command at Buckley Air Force Base would be an incredible gain for Aurora and the Denver metro area and a boon for our economy," Crow said at the time. "Space Command would fuel job growth for decades to come and solidify Colorado’s role as the global aerospace leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.