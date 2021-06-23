Former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has joined the board of advisers of national lobbying giant Michael Best Strategies, the firm announced Wednesday.

The Colorado Republican, who lost a bid for re-election last year to Democrat John Hickenlooper after serving one term, will work with the firm on business development and public policy while also advising clients, the firm said in a release.

The firm, run by former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, is affiliated with the Michael Best & Friedrich LLP law firm and is ranked as one of the country's fastest growing lobbying, government Affiars and public relations firms.

“Cory’s strong relationships make him a great addition to Michael Best,” said Rob Marchant, the firm's president, in a statement.

“With the knowledge he has accrued after serving for over 10 years in office at both the national and state level, his unique experience finding bipartisan solutions will further strengthen the firm’s ability to serve our clients and help them achieve their business goals.”

Gardner's hire was first reported by Politico's Playbook.

Gardner, who lives in Yuma, served two terms in Congress before his 2014 election to the U.S. Senate, and was a state legislator before that. He chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the 2018 election cycle and served on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Strategies’ Board of Advisors,” said Gardner in a statement. “Strategies has a well-deserved reputation as a nationally leading government relations firm, and I’m looking forward to beginning my work with the team.”

Federal law prohibits former senators from lobbying Congress for two years after they leave office, but there are no restrictions on other activity.

Based in Wisconsin, the firm has offices in Denver and Washington, D.C., Chicago, Austin,, Texas.