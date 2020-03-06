CoPo's BEST OF THE WEEK | No shortage of news in this Super week

So did you get a chance to do some shopping this week? Because if your shopping trip was anything like mine, here's what you saw:
One thing that wasn't in short supply: News. We had it by the bucketload:
THAT TUESDAY *WAS* SUPER
Colorado voters decided to go with an "as expected" narrative when it came to the state's first primary in 20 years. That didn't stop the Colorado Politics team from doing some smart reporting and commenting:
> Sanders, Trump carry Colorado in Super Tuesday presidential primaries
We followed up on Wednesday with some great takes from one of our columnists, Eric Sondermann:
> Colorado didn't get the Super Tuesday memo, but the message was clear
And with that behind us, on to the party caucuses!
LIGHTNING ROD OF THE WEEK
Alayna Alvarez jumped in quick on the GOP's anger with Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who applauded a joke about the coronavirus on Twitter, and the aftermath that followed.
> Colorado GOP calls for Candi CdeBaca's resignation over coronavirus tweet
> If you want to know more about CdeBaca, our cover story profile on her offers a well-written and a balanced look at a person who seems to enjoy her lightning rod label.
> As if that weren't enough drama out of the city this week, Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer struck some sparks of her own with the transportation department.
BEHIND THE SCENES
> It's an old adage of journalism that what we can do best is take people to places they haven't been. At Colorado Politics, we know we're talking to insiders, so it's more a case of making sure folks are in the know.
Which is what makes Marianne Goodland's piece on the new piano in the Senate, with video of Leroy Garcia tickling the ivories, so delightful. Items that give people a sense of the history and personality are what I live for.
In that same vein, here were some other pieces that gave folks an insider look at the goings on, at the Capitol and elsewhere:
A LEGEND IN COLORADO
Ernest Luning mined some notebooks for a touching obituary of Steve Farber, who passed away Wednesday. If there was a significant Denver development in the past three decades, chances are Farber and the law firm he started with Norm Brownstein had a hand in it.
> Steve Farber, powerhouse lawyer and Colorado political legend, dies at 76
His passing also gave us the opportunity to mine the archives of our predecessor, the Colorado Statesman, for Luning's 2015 interview with Farber.
