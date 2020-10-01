Friday morning Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra will take part in a virtual chat about the financial hit of COVID-19
The Colorado Public Interest Research Group, better known as COPIRG, will have consumer advocates to speak to the challenges Coloradans face.
"We're seeing scams, fraud, price gouging, and other efforts to take advantage of people who are financially vulnerable during the COVID pandemic," said Danny Katz, the president of COPIRG and its foundation. "This event provides an excellent chance for the FTC and Colorado's Attorney General to hear what is happening on the ground and how they can protect Coloradans now, while helping people build financial stability into the future."
The webinars is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Register by clicking here.
