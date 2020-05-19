The political arm of the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday endorsed former two-term Gov. John Hickenlooper in the Democrat's bid for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Cory Gardner.

"John Hickenlooper has been a long-standing advocate for all people from his time as mayor of Denver to his time as governor of Colorado," said U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, the New York Democrat who chairs the CBCPAC, in a statement. "I am proud to announce the Congressional Black Caucus PAC's support for John's campaign for U.S. Senate."

Added Meeks: "John has proven he will stand up for the communities that he represents, and the people of Colorado will have no better champion in the United States Senate than him. We look forward to working with John in the Senate to advance our shared values."

Hickenlooper, who faces a June 30 primary against former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, told Colorado Politics in a statement that he was honored to receive the group's backing.

“This global pandemic has made it more clear than ever the need to close the gaps across our country when it comes to health care, jobs and economic prosperity," he said. "I hope to have the opportunity to serve alongside the members of the CBC to get things done.”

The Congressional Black Caucus counts 54 members — all Democrats — including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette.

Its PAC has raised more than $4.3 million and spent just over $2.5 million so far this cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

In January, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC endorsed Hickenlooper, calling the Democrat a "independent and solution-oriented" leader.