Dr. Marielena DeSanctis will become the the next president of Community College of Denver starting Jan. 15, Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia announced Thursday.
DeSanctis is the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and student services at Broward College in Florida, an institution with a notable Hispanic enrollment, the system noted in its press release.
She succeeds Dr. Everette Freeman, who is retiring Dec. 31 after seven years in the position.
Garcia noted her 22 years in education plus six as an engineer for a manufacturing company and said he was "confident that she will provide the right energy, expertise and collaborative leadership for CCD.”
"Dr. DeSanctis exemplifies deep understanding of issues facing students and higher education, a bold vision for the future and the executive experience to manage the intersection of sustaining financial health and innovation,” Garcia stated.
The Colorado system cited her work to cut in half the achievement gap between students of means and those without as well as between Black and White students.
DeSanctis worked with local schools to implement a college readiness and enrollment program focused on schools with high rates of racial and ethnic minorities, as well as free-and-reduced lunch eligibility, among her other accomplishments in south Florida.
“With over 50 years of rich history, CCD is an incredibly strong and vibrant institution, and it will have an enormous impact on the future of the city and state," she said in a statement. "The CCD community has done a lot in recent years to prepare for the next chapter and I am excited to become a part of this transformative work.”
Broward College also put out a press release Thursday.
“Dr. DeSanctis has displayed an exceptional will to support our students and a values-based system rooted in student success” state President Gregory Adam Haile. "She has also proven herself a champion of academic excellence and innovative teaching. Although the Broward College community will miss her, we are excited for her opportunity to positively impact the Denver community, and I look forward to supporting her continued success.”
